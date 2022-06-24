Ms Marvel fans excited as Kamala Khan's coming to Karachi!

Ms. Marvel is taking over the internet by storm with each episode focusing on Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, realising her superpowers.

With the third episode reciving an overwhelming response online, the Marvel fans are raving about the upcoming episode, in particular, what to expect in the next episode.

Ms Marvel Episode 3 was titled 'Destined'. The episode showed Kamala having a dance sequence and an intense fight during her brother’s wedding. It piped curiosity when Kamala also had a vision of a train from Karachi.

Later, it was revealed that her Nani had the same vision and proposed that she take a trip to Karachi to see her. Whether it proves a meaningful trip for Kamala or not, fans are dying to know what's next. Here are some fans expressing their excitement about the upcoming episode.

Hyped for #MsMarvel ep 4! Never thought id see them to Karachi!!! So hyped to see my home city on tv and filmed woth brown people who wont villify it at the helm!!! — MomoIsOverIt (taylor’s version) (@MomoIsOverIt) June 23, 2022

I have high hopes that #MsMarvel will do justice in depicting Karachi and not making it out to be a war-torn city. Yeah, I am looking at you Homeland ???????? #JusticeForIslamabad My city is beautiful, colourful, and brimming with culture. PLEASE DON’T MESS IT UP! — Maznah (@MaznahShz) June 23, 2022

if #MsMarvel is heading where I think it's heading, phase 4 will be the start to something great. — ʀᴏɢᴜᴇ (@sirsuke) June 24, 2022

So what should we expect next episode is gonna be in karachi?#msmarvel pic.twitter.com/BLRmXW0ITG — Ramzan Malik (@RamzanMalik_) June 23, 2022

i dont care but next week is god’s greatest gift to us. #MsMarvel ep 4#strangerthingsseason4 vol 2 i kenot. i’m not ready. — Khonshu (@MahamoodMubarak) June 24, 2022

Oh #MsMarvel is the most lovely thing. Fresh and vibrant and joyful. I was never that much of a Marvel fan but the recent TV series and films have won my ❤️ — David Richardson (@RichardsonBF) June 24, 2022

Moreover, Mehwish Hayat has debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great grandmother Aisha. The audience gets to see Mehwish sharing screen with Nimra Bucha in episode three of the show.

The Load Wedding star plays Aisha who has come into possession of the magical bangle, which later enables Kamala to have powers. Aisha puts the bangle on and senses acquiring powers. In episode two, fans were introduced to Samina Ahmed as Kamala's Nani and Nimra as Kamran's mother, Najma.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms. Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is making waves across cultures. A special cinema format version of the six-episode series has been created for Pakistan in three parts.