Ms Marvel fans excited as Kamala Khan's coming to Karachi!
Web Desk
07:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Source: Ms Marvel (Instagram)
Ms. Marvel is taking over the internet by storm with each episode focusing on Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, realising her superpowers.

With the third episode reciving an overwhelming response online, the Marvel fans are raving about the upcoming episode, in particular, what to expect in the next episode.

Ms Marvel Episode 3 was titled 'Destined'. The episode showed Kamala having a dance sequence and an intense fight during her brother’s wedding. It piped curiosity when Kamala also had a vision of a train from Karachi.

Later, it was revealed that her Nani had the same vision and proposed that she take a trip to Karachi to see her. Whether it proves a meaningful trip for Kamala or not, fans are dying to know what's next. Here are some fans expressing their excitement about the upcoming episode.

Moreover, Mehwish Hayat has debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great grandmother Aisha. The audience gets to see Mehwish sharing screen with Nimra Bucha in episode three of the show.

The Load Wedding star plays Aisha who has come into possession of the magical bangle, which later enables Kamala to have powers. Aisha puts the bangle on and senses acquiring powers. In episode two, fans were introduced to Samina Ahmed as Kamala's Nani and Nimra as Kamran's mother, Najma.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms. Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is making waves across cultures. A special cinema format version of the six-episode series has been created for Pakistan in three parts.

