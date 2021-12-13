Alizeh Shah takes a tumble on runway at Bridal Couture Week (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani actor and social media sensation Alizeh Shah has tripped after a stunning dance performance for Nisa Hussain at Bridal Couture Week 2021.
Shah, 21, stunned in gorgeous ivory bridal attire but awkwardly ended up slipping on the ramp moments before completing her walk, while the moment garnered a lot of embarrassment as the video of the event went viral.
View this post on Instagram
The Ishq Tamasha actor lost balance and tripped down after showing some killer dance moves during her ramp walk with the voice of legendary singer Shazia Manzoor.
Thankfully, Shazia aided the young actor to get up the floor. 'Powerful' Shazia also picked Shah in the air to cheer her up.
The clip from the BCW is doing rounds on the internet while social media users flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages while others mocked her.
Check some of the reactions:
The three-day Bridal Couture Week has come to an end with the enthralling and enchanting appearances of top actors and performers of the South Asian country.
Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck 04:00 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah is quickly carving a niche for herself as a true blue fashionista owing to her ...
- NIH confirms first case of Omicron variant in Pakistan03:21 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Rana Shamim’s indictment in contempt case deferred till Dec 2002:09 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- ‘No compromise on state writ’: Info minister warns banned TTP to ...01:25 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Did Saudi Arabia ban Tableeghi Jamaat? Here’s all you need to know01:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- PAKvWI: ‘High-flying’ Pakistan to face Covid-hit Windies in first ...12:41 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- ‘Most cars in a drive-in music concert’ win Pakistan Guinness ...10:46 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021