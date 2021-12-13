Alizeh Shah takes a tumble on runway at Bridal Couture Week (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:26 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistani actor and social media sensation Alizeh Shah has tripped after a stunning dance performance for Nisa Hussain at Bridal Couture Week 2021.

Shah, 21, stunned in gorgeous ivory bridal attire but awkwardly ended up slipping on the ramp moments before completing her walk, while the moment garnered a lot of embarrassment as the video of the event went viral.

The Ishq Tamasha actor lost balance and tripped down after showing some killer dance moves during her ramp walk with the voice of legendary singer Shazia Manzoor.

Thankfully, Shazia aided the young actor to get up the floor. 'Powerful' Shazia also picked Shah in the air to cheer her up.

The clip from the BCW is doing rounds on the internet while social media users flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages while others mocked her. 

Check some of the reactions:

The three-day Bridal Couture Week has come to an end with the enthralling and enchanting appearances of top actors and performers of the South Asian country.

