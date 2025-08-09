Farmer breaks buffalo legs for entering his field in Pir Mahal

PIR MAHAL – A farmer allegedly broke the legs of a buffalo after it entered his field in an area of Pir Mahal, it emerged on Saturday.

Police confirmed that three suspects have been arrested, while a case has been registered against Zahir, Azhar, Tariq, and four unidentified individuals.

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier, two separate cases of brutal violence against donkeys were reported from two cities in Punjab.

In one case in Pattoki, a laborer’s donkey ran into a crop field after being detached from a cart. The owner and his son were searching for the animal when they heard its cries. They found it bleeding and severely injured in a nearby barn, with its legs broken.

In another incident in Sarai Mughal, a donkey entered a field while following its foal. The landowner allegedly attacked the animal with an axe, breaking its leg.

Police have registered cases for both incidents and launched searches for the perpetrators.

Under Section 428 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), harming or killing an animal valued at Rs10 or more can lead to two years of imprisonment and a fine.

Section 429 stipulates that killing or injuring larger animals such as camels, elephants, cattle, or buffaloes valued at Rs. 50 or more can result in up to five years in prison along with a fine.