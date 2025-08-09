In interaction with DG ISPR, students reaffirm unbreakable bond with Pakistan armed forces

RAWALPINDI – A special interactive session was held between Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and students at Rawalpindi Medical University.

The session was marked by open dialogue, where students were given the opportunity to engage in a candid question-and-answer segment with the DG ISPR. The event received an overwhelming response from the students, who expressed strong national sentiment and deep solidarity with Pakistan’s military forces.

During the session, students passionately voiced their support for the armed forces, stating, “Such engagements are the need of the hour.”

They reaffirmed their commitment to national unity, adding that no matter how hard anti-state elements try, they cannot separate Pakistan’s youth from their defenders.

The students echoed a powerful message: “Our Armed Forces are a part of us, and we are a part of them.”

Emphasizing unwavering loyalty, they declared their readiness to stand with the military against any threats to the country, saying, “We will stand by our forces against every hostile eye raised towards Pakistan.”