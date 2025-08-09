inDrive rider disappears with food worth Rs45,000 in Lahore

LAHORE – Another case of fraud involving online taxi app inDrive surfaced in Lahore, as one of the rider disappeared after taking food and expensive utensils valued at around Rs45,000.

As per FIR, Harbanspura police registered case against driver after complaint by a resident named Hamad Hassan. The complainant booked a ride to deliver food to his relatives in Model Town. Soon after the food was received, the ride was canceled, and attempts to contact the driver through the app got no response, but anxiety for the family.

The driver is reported to have disappeared along with expensive food and utensils, leaving the complainant at a loss.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while the victim awaits justice in this latest case of online taxi-related fraud.