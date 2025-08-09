New rule announced for airline passengers about power banks

DUBAI – A UAE-based airline has prohibited the use of any kind of power bank i onboard its flights, effective from 1 October 2025.

A power bank is a portable, rechargeable device primarily designed to provide power to other electronic devices such smart phones, tablets, laptops and cameras.

In a statement, Emirates said the customers are still permitted to carry one power bank onboard that is under 100 Watt Hours but the power banks may not be used while in the aircraft cabin – neither to charge devices from the power bank, nor to be charged themselves using the aircrafts’ power source.

Emirate said charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted.

All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available.

Power banks may not be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard the aircraft and must now be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you.

After a comprehensive safety review, Emirates is taking a firm and proactive stance to mitigate risk when it comes to power banks onboard. There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry.