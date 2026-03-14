Pakistani athlete Haram Rehan breaks Guinness World Record in knee strikes

GUJRANWALA – Pakistani athlete Haram Rehan has has made history on the global stage by breaking a six-year-old record set by a male athlete of India.

Rehan completed an impressive 143 knee strikes in just one minute, earning a place in the Guinness World Records and bringing international recognition to Pakistan.

With this achievement, she surpassed the previous record held by an Indian male athlete.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated Haram Rehan on her remarkable accomplishment, saying the athlete has made the nation proud.

She added that daughters of Punjab are no longer alone, with the government committed to supporting and providing opportunities for their growth.

The chief minister further described Haram Rehan as an inspiration for young women and emphasized that the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources to nurture the potential of the province’s youth.