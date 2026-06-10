Sahibzada Farhan named captain as Pakistan squad for Asian Games announced

LAHORE – Sahibzada Farhan will lead the Pakistan Men’s Team in the Asian Games 2026, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from 19 September to 4 October, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

The 10-team Men’s T20I event will be played at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture.

The men’s cricket event will commence on 24 September, while the medal matches will be played on 3 October.

30-year-old Farhan has featured in 46 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 1,305 runs, including two centuries and 10 half-centuries. Abdul Samad, who has played five T20Is for Pakistan has been named vice-captain of the side.

Among the 15-member squad, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood are the four players yet to represent Pakistan in the T20I format.

Additionally, 14 of the 15 players selected for the Asian Games squad are part of the NCA White-Ball Camp, which is set to commence in Lahore from Monday, 15 June.

15-member squad in alphabetical order:

Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wicket-keeper)