Ravi River flooding intensifies, hundreds trapped in Ferozewala

FEROZEWALA – Flooding has intensified in Ferozewala Tehsil and several villages along the Ravi River, leaving hundreds of families stranded after a protective embankment along a seasonal stream collapsed.

According to local reports, the breach severed the only road link between Pathan Colony and the Lahore-GT Road, cutting off access to the area. Several homes have been inundated, forcing residents to evacuate to safer locations.

At least three children have died in flood-related incidents in the affected areas, according to reports.

Several feet of floodwater remain in Rachna Town, Rana Town, Pathan Colony, Kot Abdul Malik, the outskirts of Kala Shah Kaku, Muradpur, and Jamke Cheema, disrupting daily life and damaging homes.

Residents said floodwaters entered their communities after a protective embankment gave way and seasonal drains overflowed, submerging multiple villages. Many families have relocated women, children, and elderly relatives to safer places, while some men have stayed behind to protect their belongings from theft.

A resident of Pathan Colony, Muhammad Riaz, said the area has been without electricity for the past four days and that water levels continue to rise. He said his family had moved to relatives’ homes, but he remained behind to safeguard household possessions.

Another resident, Rasheedan Bibi, said most of her household belongings had been destroyed by floodwater, adding that the savings of a lifetime had been lost and that she had yet to receive any government assistance.

Abdul Rehman, another resident, said floodwater entered homes suddenly during the night, forcing families to evacuate in haste while leaving behind much of their household property.

In Rachna Town, resident Muhammad Saleem said water levels had shown little sign of receding after several days, leaving normal life at a standstill and creating shortages of food and clean drinking water.

Relief operations are underway, with teams from Rescue 1122, Alkhidmat Foundation, and the welfare wing of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League assisting affected communities. Volunteers are using boats to evacuate women, children, elderly residents, and other stranded people while distributing cooked meals, dry food rations, clean drinking water, and other essential supplies.

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League has also established emergency relief and medical camps, providing free medicines, first aid, food, and clean water. The organization said nearly 2,000 people have so far been evacuated to safer locations.

Residents criticized authorities for failing to issue timely warnings despite claims that flood conditions were being monitored through drones. They argued that earlier cleaning of seasonal drains and the removal of encroachments could have significantly reduced the damage.

Locals also complained that no senior government or administrative officials had visited the affected communities, with most relief efforts being carried out by rescue services and charitable organizations.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast another spell of monsoon rains. Residents fear that additional rainfall could further worsen the flooding in already inundated areas.