Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time to reclaim FIFA World Cup title

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 following extra time in a gripping final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The victory secured Spain’s second World Cup title, ending a determined Argentine resistance with a decisive goal in the second period of extra time.

Luis de la Fuente’s side dictated possession and controlled much of the contest from the opening whistle, consistently pressing forward in search of a breakthrough. Despite their dominance, they found it difficult to overcome an inspired Emiliano Martinez, whose series of outstanding saves kept Argentina in contention throughout the match.

Spain’s first meaningful opportunity came early when teenage star Lamine Yamal tested Martinez with a low strike from inside the area. As the first half progressed, Mikel Oyarzabal and Marc Cucurella also threatened, but Argentina’s disciplined defensive shape prevented the Europeans from taking the lead before the interval.

Argentina’s defensive plans were disrupted by injuries during the match. Lisandro Martinez was forced off before halftime and replaced by Nicolas Otamendi, while Cristian Romero later made way for Facundo Medina in the second half. Even with the enforced changes, Lionel Scaloni’s team continued to frustrate Spain and relied heavily on Martinez’s heroics between the posts.

The Spanish attack continued to create chances after the break. Ferran Torres missed a promising header from a Yamal delivery, while Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Nico Williams all saw efforts denied by the Argentine goalkeeper. Martinez then produced another remarkable save to keep out Yamal’s dangerous free-kick at the end of regulation time.

Argentina’s challenge became significantly tougher deep into stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez received his second yellow card and was dismissed, leaving the defending champions to play extra time with ten men.

Spain eventually found the winning moment in the 106th minute. Pedro Porro delivered a cross to the far post, where Nico Williams intelligently headed the ball back across goal. Torres reacted first, smashing a first-time finish into the roof of the net to finally beat Martinez and send the Spanish supporters into celebration.

Although Argentina pressed late in extra time, Spain remained composed to protect their slender advantage. The triumph marked another memorable chapter in Spanish football history, as they lifted the World Cup trophy for the second time after a disciplined and dominant display against one of the tournament’s strongest teams.