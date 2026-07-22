Pakistan team qualifies for Women’s Junior Asia Cup after 14 years

LAHORE – Pakistan’s women’s junior hockey team has secured qualification for the Junior Asia Cup 2026, marking its return to the continental event after a gap of 14 years.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) officially confirmed the qualification through a letter sent to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

In a congratulatory message issued by AHF President Fumio Ogura, the federation stated that Pakistan’s junior women’s team earned its place in the tournament based on its impressive performance and final ranking in the Women’s Junior AHF Cup 2026.

The achievement has been welcomed by Pakistan Hockey Federation officials, who congratulated the players, team management, and coaching staff on the milestone.

PHF officials described the qualification as an important step toward the revival and growth of women’s hockey in Pakistan, expressing hope that the success would contribute to a brighter future for the national women’s program.