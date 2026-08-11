Sindh govt to introduce AI in SPSC recruitment, examination system

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies into the recruitment and examination system of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to make the overall process more efficient, transparent and technology-driven.

According to reports, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday in line with the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting reviewed the initiative and discussed progress on various aspects of the proposed reforms.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister for Information Technology Ali Rashid, SPSC Chairman Rizwan Ahmed, Secretary Information Technology and the Chief Executive Officer of the Sindh Information Technology Company attended the meeting.

The participants held a detailed discussion on the use of artificial intelligence and other digital technologies to modernise the SPSC’s existing examination and recruitment system.

According to an official statement, particular focus was placed on areas where technology could reduce manual processes, improve accuracy, strengthen transparency and make the overall procedure more efficient.

Initially, the initiative will be implemented in the examinations currently being conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission, with the new system to be introduced in phases.

In later stages, the government plans to shift all examinations and recruitment processes towards internationally adopted AI-based modules and modern digital recruitment systems.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah said the government wanted to promote the use of modern technology in public institutions, particularly where it could improve administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

He said the use of AI and other digital mechanisms in the SPSC recruitment and examination system aimed to minimise human interaction while fully safeguarding the principles of merit, transparency and fairness throughout the process.

The chief secretary said technology-equipped workstations would be established across the province to provide the infrastructure required for the digital examination system and ensure that candidates from all parts of Sindh had access to modern SPSC examination facilities.