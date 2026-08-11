Another Fuel Crisis looms as Petroleum dealers announce strike from Aug 15

ISLAMABAD – Petrol pumps could be headed for indefinite shutdown from August 15 as dealers given government 72 hours to address their demands, warning that they will close their stations nationwide if no agreement is reached.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announced the decision at a press conference led by Chairman Malik Khuda Bakhsh, who was joined by Vice Chairman Anwar Kamal, Haji Amir Khan, Tariq Hassan and other office-bearers. The association says the shutdown will begin at 6am on Saturday, August 15, if the government fails to resolve the issues raised by dealers.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh said the government had already been given two weeks to address their concerns, but that period had now passed without any meaningful progress. He said dealers had deliberately held back from striking earlier as a goodwill gesture, hoping the government would take their concerns seriously and work towards a solution. Instead, he said, frustration has continued to grow among dealers across the country.

These dealers are pushing for higher commission on petrol. The association wants their margin increased to 8 percent, arguing that rising operating costs and difficult business conditions have made the existing margin increasingly unsustainable. Dealers are also demanding changes to the 24-hour pricing mechanism, which they say is creating serious problems for their working capital.

Daily changes in petroleum prices left dealers struggling to manage their finances and maintain smooth business operations. Dealers said the constant fluctuations were putting additional pressure on dealers who already have to manage significant working-capital requirements. Another major issue is the company allocation policy, which the dealers want the government to review as part of a broader settlement.

The nationwide shutdown deadline raised concerns about fuel availability, particularly for ordinary motorists, transporters and businesses that depend heavily on uninterrupted petrol supplies. A prolonged closure could put pressure on public and private transport and create difficulties for a range of sectors that rely on regular fuel supplies to keep moving.