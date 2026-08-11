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Green Bus Driver rushes all Passengers to Police Station after Mobile Theft

By News Desk
1:18 pm | Aug 11, 2026
Green Bus Driver Rushes All Passengers To Police Station After Mobile Theft

OKARA – A Green Bus journey in Renala Khurd ended up in police station as driver shut the doors and drove all passengers to the police station over a stolen phone.

The incident once again raised concerns over increasing incidents of theft on Green buses, leaving passengers worried about their safety and belongings while traveling.

The mobile phone was stolen while the bus was on its route in Renala Khurd. As soon as the theft was reported, the driver took immediate action instead of allowing the suspected thief a chance to escape.

Instead of stopping at next stop, the driver closed the bus doors and, without allowing passengers to leave, and drove the bus directly to Saddar Police Station. Police officials then conducted a search of those present on the bus. During the search, the stolen mobile phone was allegedly recovered from one of the passengers.

Police arrested the man allegedly involved in theft and initiated legal proceedings against him. As the clip went viral, social media users praised the bus driver for his presence of mind and prompt action, saying his decision prevented the alleged thief from fleeing.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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