Green Bus Driver rushes all Passengers to Police Station after Mobile Theft

OKARA – A Green Bus journey in Renala Khurd ended up in police station as driver shut the doors and drove all passengers to the police station over a stolen phone.

The incident once again raised concerns over increasing incidents of theft on Green buses, leaving passengers worried about their safety and belongings while traveling.

اوکاڑہ کی تحصیل رینالہ خورد میں گرین بس کے ڈرائیور نے حاضر دماغی سے موبائل چور کو رنگے ہاتھوں پکڑوا دیا۔ بس میں سفر کے دوران مسافر کا موبائل چوری ہونے پر ڈرائیور نے بس کا دروازہ کھولنے اور راستے میں روکنے کے بجائے گاڑی سیدھی تھانہ صدر پہنچا دی۔ ڈرائیور کی اطلاع پر پولیس نے بس کے… pic.twitter.com/rbaokQzCjd — Nadir Baloch (@BalochNadir5) August 10, 2026

The mobile phone was stolen while the bus was on its route in Renala Khurd. As soon as the theft was reported, the driver took immediate action instead of allowing the suspected thief a chance to escape.

Instead of stopping at next stop, the driver closed the bus doors and, without allowing passengers to leave, and drove the bus directly to Saddar Police Station. Police officials then conducted a search of those present on the bus. During the search, the stolen mobile phone was allegedly recovered from one of the passengers.

Police arrested the man allegedly involved in theft and initiated legal proceedings against him. As the clip went viral, social media users praised the bus driver for his presence of mind and prompt action, saying his decision prevented the alleged thief from fleeing.