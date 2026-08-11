No Entry Without Family at Murree’s Mall Road, GPO Chowk This Independence Day

MURREE – August 14 used to witness heavy crowd at Murree, but this time, as authorities tightened rules for those coming without families.

Visitors heading toward bustling Mall Road and GPO Chowk will face tighter rules, with Section 144 in place and access limited to families as authorities move to control crowds and traffic.

Authorities in Murree have imposed Section 144 across key parts of the hill station ahead of the August 14 Independence Day rush, placing fresh restrictions on movement around the city’s busiest tourist zones.

The restrictions, which took effect on August 10 and will remain in force until August 16, 2026, specifically cover high-footfall areas including Mall Road and GPO Chowk, as the district administration braces for a major influx of tourists.

The move comes amid expectations of heavy traffic and large crowds during the Independence Day holiday week, when thousands of visitors traditionally head toward Murree.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said the decision followed recommendations from District Police Officer (DPO) Murree and is aimed at maintaining law and order while controlling tourist movement and traffic congestion.

One of the most notable measures is the restriction on access to Mall Road and GPO Chowk. Under new arrangements, tourist families will be permitted to enter these key areas, while individuals and groups without families could face restrictions at designated checkpoints.

The decision is aimed at controlling overcrowding in the most congested parts of the hill station during the holiday rush. However, the restrictions do not mean that Murree is closed to tourists.

Visitors can still travel to several other major attractions, including Patriata and Kashmir Point, along with scenic viewpoints and chairlift facilities. These locations are expected to provide alternative destinations for tourists looking to avoid the heavy crowds around Mall Road and GPO Chowk.

The biggest challenge for visitors could be the roads. Authorities are expecting surge in traffic on Islamabad-Murree Expressway (N-75) and the Rawalpindi-Murree Road during the Independence Day weekend. With thousands of vehicles expected to make the uphill journey, motorists should be prepared for long queues, traffic checkpoints and possible delays.

Officials are also expected to keep a close watch on movement toward the restricted areas. Travelers heading toward Murree should carry valid identification and vehicle documents. Police personnel may conduct checks at entry barriers, particularly on routes leading toward Mall Road, where family-entry restrictions are being enforced.

Having valid CNICs and vehicle documentation readily available could help reduce unnecessary delays at checkpoints.

Visitors have also been advised against parking vehicles along main roads and narrow streets around GPO Chowk and Mall Road. With limited road space and heavy holiday traffic, roadside parking can quickly turn already slow-moving traffic into major gridlock.

Tourists are encouraged to use designated public parking facilities at lower elevations and then reach crowded central areas by walking or using local shuttle services where available.