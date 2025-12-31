Murree Travel Update: Families-Only rule amid Snowfall This New Year

RAWALPINDI – Murree and other northern regions are having streets buzzing with anticipation as families flock to country’s most visited hill station, eager to celebratethe New Year, but this time, several parts of the town have restrictions.

With Section 144 in place and snow forecasted for the next two days, the hill station promises a New Year unlike any other, where festive cheer meets careful planning, and every turn could be a snowy surprise.

The scenic hill station of Murree is bracing for a unique New Year experience as district police impose Section 144, restricting access to Mall Road and GPO Chowk exclusively to families. The strict 2-day rule aims to guarantee a peaceful environment for tourists, according to the District Police Officer.

Visitors not meeting family-only criteria are being urged to celebrate in nearby areas like New Murree, Galiyat, and other designated spots, ensuring no one misses the festivities.

As if the crowd control was not enough, Murree is blanketed in thick clouds, signaling start of heavy snowfall. Tourists already begun flocking to the hills, eager to ring in 2026 with snow-filled celebrations.

Murree Travel Update

Met Office issued forecast warning of rain and snow continuing until January 2, adding to the excitement, and potential chaos. Authorities are leaving nothing to chance. Punjab Highway Department is on high alert, with senior officials ensuring that snow-clearing machinery remains fully operational at all times to keep roads safe and traffic moving.

With Murree’s streets limited to families, unpredictable weather, and thousands of tourists arriving, this New Year promises to be one of the most memorable, and tightly controlled, in recent history.