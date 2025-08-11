Murree Travel Update: Section 144 imposed in hill station ahead of Independence Day

MURREE – Pakistan’s most visited hill station Murree is bracing for lockdown-like security clampdown as authorities impose Section 144 for three days during Independence Day festivities.

The move comes amid fears of overcrowding, security threats, and potential chaos in the resort town, located some 60 km from capital city Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi announced that the restrictions will be in force from August 12 to 14, 2025. During this period, access to the city’s most popular spots Mall Road and GPO Chowk will be strictly limited to families.

The decision comes amid urgent warning from District Intelligence Committee, which, during its July 30 meeting, flagged the possibility of large, unruly gatherings during expected four-day weekend.

Officials warned that anyone violating the order will face immediate legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Security forces are expected to maintain a heavy presence to ensure compliance.

In previous years, Murree witnessed most busiest and even deadly incidents like one happened in January 2022, when a snowstorm killed 23 tourists who visited to see snowfall around New Year Time.