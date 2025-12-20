Get Ready for Two Epic Long Weekends This January!

KUWAIT CITY – Kuwait government declared first public holidays of 2026, giving citizens two long weekends and total of six official holidays in January.

The announcement covers start of the new year and the celebration of Lailat al-Miraj, allowing families and workers ample time for rest and recreation.

According to media reports, Kuwaiti Cabinet approved three days of holidays for government employees at its weekly meeting. As per the decision, Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be a public holiday. Since Friday and Saturday are already weekly holidays, the new year break will effectively last three days. Government offices are scheduled to resume work on Sunday, January 4, 2026, though essential service providers will continue operations during the holidays as needed.

In addition, three-day holiday has been announced for Lailat al-Miraj. The official holiday will be on Friday, January 16, 2026. To complement the weekend, the government has also granted Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, as holidays, with Sunday designated as a substitute holiday.

Regular office work will resume on Monday, January 19, 2026.

With these arrangements, citizens of Kuwait can plan ahead and enjoy two extended weekends or six days off in total, making January 2026 an ideal month for family time, leisure, and short getaways.