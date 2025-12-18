Schools to remain closed until January 15 for Winter Holidays 2025

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has announced winter vacations for schools across the province.

Schools in the summer zone will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, while those in the winter zone, which experience heavy snowfall, will be closed from December 22 to February 28.

The move aims to ensure the safety of students and staff during extreme winter conditions.

Winter in KP is far more severe than in Punjab due to its mountainous terrain and higher elevations. Northern and high-altitude areas of KP, such as Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad, experience temperatures dropping below -10°C and heavy snowfall that can disrupt daily life, close schools, and block roads for weeks.

Even lower-altitude areas like Peshawar and Mardan get frost and very cold nights. In contrast, Punjab, being mostly plains, experiences milder winters with temperatures ranging from 5–20°C, rare frost, occasional fog, and almost no snowfall except in hilly areas like Murree.

Overall, while KP faces harsh winter conditions requiring closures and heating, Punjab’s winter is comparatively mild and less disruptive.