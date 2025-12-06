Islamabad High Court closes Dec 24 to Jan 8 for Winter Holidays

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad High Court officially announced its annual 15-day winter vacation, starting from December 24, 2025, to January 8, 2026.

The notification issued by Registrar Muhammad Yar Walana and approved by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, comes as the judiciary prepares for the year-end recess.

This announcement follows similar winter vacation schedule from Supreme Court of Pakistan, which will remain closed from December 18 to December 31, 2025, reopening on January 1, 2026. Notably, during Supreme Court’s recess, its offices will remain operational, and urgent cases as well as other fixed hearings will continue as scheduled.

The winter vacation is a key part of jthe udiciary’s annual routine, designed to give judges and court staff a well-deserved break during the chilly season, ensuring they return refreshed for the cases of the new year.

Legal circles are already buzzing with discussions on how this break will impact pending and urgent hearings, making this 15-day pause one of the most talked-about events in the country’s judicial calendar.