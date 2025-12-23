Section 144 Imposed in Murree: Only Families allowed on Dec 25, New Year’s Day

MURREE – Deputy Commissioner of Murree imposed Section 144 in the country’s most visited hill station Murree, for December 25 and New Year’s Day. An official notification stated that during these peak festive days, only tourist families will be allowed to visit the popular Mall Road.

The notification restricted entry for bachelor tourists (those traveling without families) at Mall Road, GPO Chowk, citing the need to maintain peace and public safety in the busy hill town.

Authorities emphasized that this measure is aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for families visiting Murree during the holiday season.

With Murree being one of Pakistan’s top winter destinations, this directive is expected to regulate the flow of visitors and reduce potential disturbances, highlighting the administration’s commitment to peaceful festivities and crowd management.

Murree, also known as Malka-e-Kohsar, draws massive crowds every winter as snowfall transforms town into a white wonderland. Tourists from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and beyond flock to Mall Road, Kashmir Point, and Pindi Point to enjoy the snow, creating severe traffic congestion and overburdening local accommodations.

This annual rush led to tragic incidents, including traffic jams, accidents, and fatalities due to cold exposure. Authorities increasingly imposed measures such as Section 144 and restrictions on bachelor tourists to manage crowds, maintain safety, and ensure that families can enjoy the snowy season without incident.