Murree police issue travel guidelines amid snowfall forecast

MURREE – District Police Officer (DPO) of Murree, Dr. Muhammad Reza Tanveer Supra, has declared the safety of tourists and their smooth travel as his top priority, especially with the onset of snowfall.

He announced that he would personally oversee all arrangements to ensure tourists’ safety during this busy season.

DPO said the influx of tourists has continued even after the holidays, prompting the activation of an enhanced traffic management plan. He emphasized that ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for all visitors was paramount.

The DPO issued several safety guidelines for tourists to follow during their travels, including the mandatory use of “snow chains” on vehicle tires to prevent slipping on icy roads.

He also advised tourists not to park their vehicles on the roadside for photography, as it could obstruct traffic flow.

Visitors were urged to carry adequate fuel, check their vehicles’ mechanical condition before traveling, and keep their car windows slightly open to ensure proper oxygen levels during the journey.

In case of emergencies, tourists were instructed to immediately contact the police helpline at 15.

Dr. Tanveer further reassured that Murree Police, guided by a spirit of “hospitality” and “service,” would remain alert and offer full assistance to tourists. These measures have been put in place to ensure that visitors can enjoy a safe and comfortable experience despite the challenges posed by snowfall and the heavy tourist traffic.