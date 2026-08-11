‘PTI worker’ Killed after opening fire on Security Forces near GHQ, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – An armed man was killed by security forces after allegedly opening fire on security personnel on Rawalpindi’s Mall Road on Tuesday, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claiming that the suspect was affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A clip statement shared by state broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV), Tarar said security personnel came under fire on Mall Road and alleged that the attacker was a PTI worker. “A PTI worker was found in possession of the party flag and other documents,” the minister said.

The suspect was identified as Muhammad Hussain, a resident of Khyber district. The report said security forces killed Hussain after he opened fire on the security personnel. Weapons, ammunition, a PTI party flag and key documents were reportedly recovered from the suspect, per reports in local media.

The allegations have yet to be independently verified, and PTI has so far not issued a response to the claim that the attacker was one of its workers.

The incident comes amid heightened political tensions in Pakistan, with the alleged PTI affiliation of the deceased suspect likely to draw further political attention to the shooting.