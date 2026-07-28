NCCIA registers PECA case against PTI founder’s sister Noreen Niazi

ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Islamabad has registered a case against Noreen Niazi, the sister of the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and various provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Noreen Niazi allegedly made false and baseless allegations against the Pakistani state and its institutions, including the armed forces, during a podcast interview. The FIR claims her remarks were intended to undermine public confidence in state institutions and spread panic.

The FIR further alleges that she disseminated false, provocative, derogatory, and threatening content through social media and engaged in what authorities described as organized propaganda against state and security institutions.

Authorities said the case has been registered under Sections 20 and 26-A of PECA 2016, as well as Sections 505 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the controversial podcast interview went viral after being shared by multiple accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Investigators allege that Noreen Niazi attempted to discredit the Pakistan Armed Forces’ achievements during Operation Marka-e-Haq and promoted what they describe as a false narrative aimed at creating hatred, fear, and distrust toward state institutions.

The document states that Noreen Niazi was issued multiple notices directing her to record her statement and join the investigation. However, authorities said the case was registered after preliminary evidence established a prima facie offence.

The NCCIA said the investigation will also determine whether any other individuals were involved in the alleged offences.