Pakistan’s Fatima Zahra reaches Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing quarterfinals

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Fatima Zahra has qualified for the quarterfinals of the women’s 60kg boxing competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland after recording a commanding victory over her opponent from Lesotho.

Fatima dominated the bout from the opening stages against Real Ebuoha, prompting the referee to stop the contest and award the Pakistani boxer a knockout victory.

The result secures Fatima a place in the last eight of the tournament, where she is set to face New Zealand’s Jordan Wilson for a spot in the semifinals.

The victory marks another positive result for Pakistan’s boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games as Fatima Zahra continues her quest for a medal.

Pakistan has launched its campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a 20-member athlete delegation competing in six sporting disciplines during the July 23 to August 2 event. The athletes are part of a 36-member national contingent led by Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem.

The country’s athletics team features Arshad Nadeem alongside Faiqa Riaz, Ansar Abbas, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Yasir, and Noreen Hussain, who will represent Pakistan in a range of track and field events.

In boxing, Pakistan’s challenge includes Afzal Khan, Fatima Zahra, Malaika Zahid, Qudratullah, and Samama Rehman Butt. The squad aims to build on the country’s reputation in the sport with strong performances throughout the competition.

Pakistan will also compete in swimming, where Hamza Asif, Hareem Malik, Jehanara Nabi, and Muhammad Ahmed Durrani will take to the pool in their respective events.

The national delegation is further represented in gymnastics by Shehzad Ali, while Shah Hussain Shah will contest the judo competition. In lawn bowls, Pakistan’s hopes rest with Maqsood Waseem Khan and Muhammad Ayub Qureshi.