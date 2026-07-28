FBISE Matric Results 2026: Check Position Holders

ISLAMABAD – The wait is almost over for thousands of students as Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has confirmed that the 2026 SSC Part I and Part II annual examination results will be announced on Wednesday, July 29, at 11:15 AM.

Students who appeared in Class 9 and Class 10 examinations will be able to access their results through official FBISE website immediately after the declaration.

Ahead of the result announcement, the board has revealed the names of the highest achievers in the SSC-II Science Group, with exceptional scores reflecting another year of intense academic competition. Topping the merit list is Ali Murtaza of PAEC Model College for Boys, Chashma, District Mianwali, who secured 1,092 marks to claim the overall first position.

FBISE Toppers 2026

Position Student Marks Roll No. 1st Ali Murtaza 1092 1039359 2nd Swera Shamsher 1089 1500515 Joint 2nd Khadija Mahboob 1089 1533381 Joint 2nd Mahnoor Fatima 1089 1522508 Joint 3rd Muntaha Fakhar 1087 Not Announced 3rd Maheen Afzaal 1087 Not Announced

The second position is shared by three students, each earning 1,089 marks. They include Swera Shamsher of Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8/4, Khadija Mahboob of Fauji Foundation College for Girls, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi Cantt, and Mahnoor Fatima of Siddeeq Public School & College (Girls), Sixth Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

The third position is jointly held by Muntaha Fakhar of Sir Syed High School, Campus-IV, Gadwal, Wah Cantt, and Maheen Afzaal of Army Public School & College (FWO), Cobbe Lines, Rawalpindi, with both students scoring 1,087 marks.

With the merit list now public, anticipation has reached its peak as thousands of students and parents await the full result announcement. The declaration will determine the academic standing of candidates across both SSC Part I and SSC Part II examinations, marking a crucial milestone in their educational journey.