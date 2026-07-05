FBISE Matric, Inter Result 2026 Udpate

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is expected to announce results of Matric, and Inter annual examinations 2026 in coming weeks.

SSC-I (Class 9) and SSC-II (Class 10) results are likely to be declared in the last week of July, while HSSC-I (Class 11) and HSSC-II (Class 12) results are expected to be announced during the final week of August.

FBISE has not issued an official notification specifying the exact result dates or announcement timings. The expected schedule, therefore, remains provisional until confirmed by the board.

Once the results are officially declared, students will be able to access their marks through the FBISE online results portal by selecting the relevant examination category and entering their roll number.

The federal board is expected to make the results available through its SMS service (5050) and the official FBISE mobile application. A complete result gazette is also likely to be released simultaneously for educational institutions and candidates.

Students have been advised to avoid relying on unverified claims circulating on social media and unofficial websites regarding the result schedule. They should instead follow announcements issued through FBISE’s official channels for confirmed dates, timings, and result-related updates.