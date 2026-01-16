Latest

Punjab Matric Exams to start from March 27, 2026; Check Full schedule

By Staff Reporter
4:30 pm | Jan 16, 2026
LAHORE – Educational boards of Punjab revealed official schedule for Matric and Inter exams 2026, and there are some major updates for candidates.

Matric Exams Schedule 2026

The exams were originally set to start on March 3, but now been postponed to March 27 due to Ramadan. Students will have to wait a little longer, but the results are scheduled for August 6.

Intermediate Exams 2026

The annual intermediate exams will start on May 20, with results expected on September 23.

  • 9th Grade Results: September 2

  • First-Year Results: August 22

For those who missed out, the boards have also announced the supplementary exam schedule:

  • Matric Supplementary: Starts October 6, results on December 8

  • Intermediate Supplementary: Held on November 3, results to be declared on January 12, 2027

