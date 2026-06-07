Fatima Sana’s handshake with ICC officials goes viral at World Cup event

LONDON – A captains’ photoshoot with the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy was held in London, where a brief handshake between Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana and ICC Chairman Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta became a talking point on social media.

The event took place at Waterloo Bridge, with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta serving as chief guests. During the group photoshoot, Sanjog Gupta was also seen standing alongside Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, drawing further attention online.

All participating captains arrived at the venue together on a single bus via London Bridge as part of the official pre-tournament ceremony.

Social media users widely reacted to the interaction, interpreting it as a symbolic Pakistan-India moment in cricket, particularly highlighting the handshake between the officials and the Pakistani captain.

During the event, the captains also shared their thoughts on team preparations and expressed confidence about delivering strong performances in the upcoming tournament. A large number of fans were present at the venue, and players were seen interacting with spectators and signing autographs.

The ICC Women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 12.