No More NADRA Queues as New ATM-Style Machines change how Pakistanis get CNIC Services

ISLAMABAD – Waiting in long queues at NADRA centres could soon become thing of the past as National Database and Registration Authority introduced ATM-style self-service kiosks to make essential identity services faster and easier for citizens.

The new machines, known as Self-Service Kiosks, allow citizens to access key NADRA services without having to visit a traditional service counter for every task.

From applying for CNIC and renewing an existing identity card to obtaining a Family Registration Certificate (FRC), citizens can use the automated kiosks by first verifying their identity and then selecting their required service on the touchscreen. The machine guides users through the remaining steps, potentially reducing both waiting times and pressure on NADRA centres.

NADRA spokesperson Syed Shabahat Ali said the automated system could handle the needs of around 65 to 70 percent of citizens, allowing them to complete their work without facing crowded service centres or lengthy queues.

NADRA is expanding its queue-free and self-service facilities in 2026, making it easier for citizens to access routine identity services without spending hours at traditional counters. The authority’s new self-service kiosks can handle selected services including CNIC and NICOP renewals, replacement of lost or damaged documents, and cancellation of identity documents.

Citizens can use the PakID mobile app and online Pak Identity platform to access eligible services remotely, submit applications and track their progress. NADRA has additionally launched a pilot allowing CNIC reprints through selected e-Sahulat franchises, initially covering 18 outlets in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi.

For services requiring physical processing, NADRA operates 963 registration centres, 14 Mega Centres and 234 Mobile Registration Vans across Pakistan, along with 10 centres abroad. However, not every service is completely queue-free, as some cases may still require biometric verification, additional documents or an in-person visit.