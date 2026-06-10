PMD warns of dust storms, heavy rain and hail across Pakistan from June 11

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dust storms, windstorms, and thunderstorms accompanied by rain across the upper and central parts of the country from June 11 to 13, with warnings of isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms in some areas.

In its advisory issued on Wednesday, the Met Office said a western disturbance is expected to enter the upper regions of the country on June 11 and persist until June 13.

It added that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are also likely to affect central and northern regions, further intensifying weather activity.

According to the PMD, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several districts of Punjab are expected to experience scattered dust storms, strong winds, and thunderstorms with intermittent rain.

Affected areas include Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Okara, among others.

Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Kot Addu may also be affected.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dust storms and rain with thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu, and Kurram.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to receive scattered rain-wind and thunderstorm activity, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Bagh, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, as well as Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar.

In Balochistan, dust storms and rain with thunderstorms are expected in northeastern districts including Zhob, Sherani, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, and Dera Bugti.

In Sindh, dust and windstorm conditions are likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, and Shaheed Benazirabad during the forecast period.

The PMD has warned that strong winds, hailstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures such as solar panels, electric poles, and billboards.

It further cautioned that heavy rainfall could trigger urban flooding and flash floods in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, while landslides are also possible in vulnerable hilly regions of upper KP, GB, and Kashmir.

The Met Office advised farmers to take precautionary measures to protect crops and urged tourists and travelers to avoid unnecessary movement during the forecast period. It also called on relevant authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautions to prevent any untoward situation.