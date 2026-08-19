Punjab braces for More Heavy Rains as Sixth Monsoon Spell continues

LAHORE – Heavy monsoon rains swept across district after district in Punjab. From Rawalpindi to Attock, the downpour turned roads and streets into streams, while authorities remained on high alert as the sixth monsoon spell is expected to continue until August 21.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rawalpindi received the highest rainfall in the province during the past 24 hours, recording 130 millimetres.

Other areas also received substantial rainfall. Attock recorded 79 mm, Lahore Airport 65 mm, Wazirabad 50 mm, while Gujranwala and Jhelum received 39 mm each. Narowal recorded 33 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 30 mm, Gujrat 19 mm, Sialkot 11 mm and Murree 7 mm.

Rain Forecast

Source: Met Office

The PDMA spokesperson said the current spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 21, prompting authorities across Punjab to maintain heightened preparedness.

Commissioners, deputy commissioners and relevant government departments have been directed to remain alert and ensure timely response to any emergency situation arising from heavy rainfall.

Authorities are particularly monitoring areas vulnerable to urban flooding, waterlogging and flash flooding, while emergency response agencies have been advised to remain ready.

PDMA Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa urged citizens to exercise extreme caution during thunderstorms and lightning. Residents have been advised to remain indoors or move to safe locations during lightning and thunderstorms, avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather and stay away from exposed areas.