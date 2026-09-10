Rawalpindi Man gets Death Sentence, Rs1 Million Fine in Elderly Woman Murder Case

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi court handed down the death penalty to key accused and life imprisonment to his alleged accomplice in case of brutal killing of an elderly woman inside her home.

Additional Sessions Judge Afshan Ejaz Soofi sentenced Muhammad Arif, a gardener working at the victim’s house, to death along with a Rs1 million fine for killing the woman with a sharp object. Co-accused Muhammad Usman was sentenced to life imprisonment. The court further directed that the Rs1 million fine imposed on Arif be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

According to the court record, the case was registered at Chaklala Police Station on June 24, 2025, after complainant Muhammad Hamza reported the killing of his mother.

The complainant told police that his mother was attacked inside the house by Muhammad Arif, who worked there as a gardener, and another man who had accompanied him. The two allegedly attacked the woman with a khurpa before fleeing the scene.

During the trial, the prosecution produced all its witnesses before the court. The witnesses recorded their statements against the accused, while one of the previously unidentified suspects was also identified during the proceedings. The prosecution maintained that the evidence presented before the court established the involvement of both accused in the killing.

The case was argued by Advocate Qazi Hafeez-ur-Rehman, who told the court that Muhammad Arif and Muhammad Usman had acted in consultation with each other and jointly committed the murder.

According to the prosecution’s arguments, the accused used a khurpa available inside the house to attack and kill the elderly woman. The prosecutor also placed various judicial precedents before the court, arguing that the witness statements and other evidence on record were sufficient to establish the charges against both suspects.

After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence available on record, the court concluded that the accused had committed the serious offence of brutally killing the elderly woman.

The court subsequently sentenced Muhammad Arif to death and fined him Rs1 million, while Muhammad Usman was handed a life imprisonment sentence.