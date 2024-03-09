Pakistani student awarded death sentence for sharing blasphemous content on WhatsApp

LAHORE – A lower court in Pakistan's most populated region Punjab sentenced a student to death over blasphemous content shared over WhatsApp messages.
Federal investigators launched the case against two suspects, aged 22 and 17, who shared blasphemous material against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through an instant messaging service.
The duo was found guilty and handed over a death sentence by additional sessions court after a complaint was registered under the strict blasphemy law.
FIA claimed that the accused men shared several clips and pictures in WhatsApp groups but the defense counsel argued that the two were trapped in a fabricated case.
A case was registered in provincial capital Lahore, and the case was referred by Lahore High Court to a local court in Gujranwala for trial.
The plaintiff claimed to have received the blasphemous content from several different mobile phone numbers. FIA aprrised the court that after examining the plaintiff's phone, it found obscene material had been sent from their devices.
Blasphemy is a sensitive topic in the conservative society in Pakistan, and attracts death penalty. The law stipulates capital punishment for those who insult Islam.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
