Picnic turns tragic as seven friends shot dead in Kohat

PESHAWAR – Another disturbing incident has been reported from flood ravaged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where seven people, who are said to be frieds, were brutally killed and another seriously injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a picnic spot in Regi Shino Khel on Saturday.

Witnesses say the victims were enjoying a day out at Tanda Dam when their outing turned into a scene of carnage.

Local cops rushed to the site, cordoned off the area, and launched an intense manhunt for the attackers, whose motives remain unclear.

Kohat’s local community is left in shock and fear as authorities scramble for clues. Authorities transported bodies to hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The injured victim is in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Preliminary reports suggest that the incident may have been the result of a personal enmity.