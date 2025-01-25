Volunteer Danish dies after ‘hit’ by racing car in Hub Rally Autocross 2025

KARACHI – A volunteer work lost his life after he was injured in an accident during Hub Rally Cross 2025 at Velochi Racing Circuit in Karachi.

Danish, the motorsport marshal, was shifted to hospital after driver Tariq Khan’s vehicle met the accident during the race.

Following the incident, administration has suspended the event and announced full support to family of Danish.

The incident took place during round 1 of Hub Rally Autocross at the circuit. It is yet to be known whether police have taken any action in this regard.

Motorsport marshals are mainly volunteer workers, who are responsible for the safety of competitors. They are deployed at various points of danger around race tracks to assist them in case of any collisions, accidents or any other issue.