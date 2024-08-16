Arrest of former army officers is Pakistan’s internal matter: Pentagon

The US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, has stated that the arrest of former military personnel is an internal matter of Pakistan.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement that there is a stable partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

The arrest of former military personnel is an internal matter of Pakistan, and the US remains committed to working with Pakistan.

He further added that the US will continue to assist Pakistan in achieving regional security and shared objectives. There are ongoing discussions on bilateral matters between the military and political leadership of both countries. The Pentagon is aware of the reports regarding the arrest of former military personnel.