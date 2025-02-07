Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian prisoner in Pakistan seeks asylum, fears death if deported

Indian Prisoner In Pakistan Seeks Asylum Fears Death If Deported

MANDI BAHAUDDIN – Indian national Badal Babu, imprisoned in Mandi Bahauddin Jail, told the court that returning to India would be equivalent to his death.

He claimed to have converted to Islam and feared being killed if sent back.

Allegedly in Pakistan illegally for love and marriage, Badal Babu remains in judicial custody. During a court hearing on Friday, his lawyer, Fayaz Ramey, stated that the next hearing is set for February 21, while the DPO has been summoned on February 12 to confirm the charge sheet filing.

In court, Badal Babu recounted an incident where a boy from his village was murdered for converting to Islam. He insisted he could not return due to threats to his life.

Authorities have placed Badal Babu under special protection, transporting him separately from other prisoners. His lawyer plans to meet him in jail in two days for further case discussions.

