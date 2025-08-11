Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested amid fiery march to Election Commission

NEW DELHI – Indian capital witnessed political battlefield as Congress heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were taken away by police during dramatic opposition march to the Election Commission.

The high-voltage protest, led by INDIA bloc, accused poll body of bending in favour of Prime Minister Modi’s BJP. What was meant to be a formal complaint delivery spiralled into chaos when, despite police allowing only 30 MPs to approach the EC, over 200 opposition leaders showed up in defiance.

Tensions exploded as lawmakers clashed with security forces. Police officials said that several MPs tried to leap over barricades, prompting officers to swoop in. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was caught on camera scaling two barriers before being taken into custody.

As he was bundled into a police bus, Rahul Gandhi thundered, “This is not politics—this is a fight to save the Constitution, to protect one person, one vote!” Priyanka Gandhi shot back at the government, calling it “afraid” and “cowardly” for silencing voices of dissent.

Outside Parliament, Congress protesters waved placards, chanted slogans, and pushed against steel barricades as police wrestled to contain the surge. The opposition, undeterred, has declared the battle for electoral transparency is far from over setting the stage for an even more explosive showdown ahead of the polls.