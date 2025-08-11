Pakistan appoints new ambassadors to UAE, Russia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of new ambassadors for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia, following recommendations from Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Reports said the summary for two diplomatic appointments was approved. Shafqat Ali Khan, currently serving as the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been appointed as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the UAE. He is a seasoned diplomat and has previously served as ambassador to Poland and Russia.

In a corresponding move, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, the current ambassador to the UAE, will now take over as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Russia.

Meanwhile, Khalid Jamali, Pakistan’s outgoing ambassador to Russia, has been reassigned as an Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These high-level diplomatic reshuffles are seen as part of Islamabad’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance its diplomatic presence in strategically important regions.

Profile: Shafqat Ali Khan

He served as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation (March 2020-September 2023) and to the Republic of Poland with concurrent accreditation to Estonia and Latvia (July 2017-March 2020).

Ambassador Khan has held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions abroad, including at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York (1998-2001), the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing (2007-2010), and the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva (2010-2013).

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, Ambassador Khan served as Additional Secretary (Europe), Director General (Europe) (2016-2017), Diplomatic Advisor to the Speaker of the National Assembly (2014-2015), Director (Human Rights) (2006-2007), Deputy Director (Foreign Secretary’s Office) (2002-2003),Deputy Director (India) (2001-2002), and Acting Director (Disarmament) (1996-1998). His first assignment at the Ministry was as Section Officer (UN) from February to October 1995.

Before joining the Foreign Service in 1993, Ambassador Khan worked as a Lecturer in Strategic Studies at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad (1991-1993). Ambassador Khan holds a Master’s degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-i-Azam University, a Master’s degree in Intelligence and International Security from King’s College London, and a Diploma in Conflict Studies from Uppsala University, Sweden.