Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 8 Feb, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold Hits New Peak Prices Reach Highest Ever Recorded

Gold prices witnessed an increase as they stand at Rs300,046 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs.257,241 on February 8, 2025 Saturday.

22-karat gold was priced at 269,900 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,500 and 18-karat gold at 220,925.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 8 Feb 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs300,056
10 Grams Rs257,241

Pakistan Gold prices

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs304,046 Rs257,241
Islamabad Rs304,046 Rs257,241
Lahore Rs304,046 Rs257,241
Multan Rs304,046 Rs257,241
Peshawar Rs304,046 Rs257,241

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 February 2025 Thursday

 

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 8 February 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

