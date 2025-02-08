Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 8 Feb, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold prices witnessed an increase as they stand at Rs300,046 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs.257,241 on February 8, 2025 Saturday.

22-karat gold was priced at 269,900 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,500 and 18-karat gold at 220,925.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 8 Feb 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs300,056 10 Grams Rs257,241

Pakistan Gold prices