Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 February 2025 Thursday

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw some changes on February 6, 2025, in the open market.
On Thursday, 1 USD is 279.4 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 287.25 PKR, 1 British Pound is 346.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.2 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.90 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today 6 February
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.1 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 278.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281
|Euro
|EUR
|287.25
|290
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|172.75
|175.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.6
|746.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|191.6
|194
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.59
|37.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.06
|38.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.48
|35.83
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.12
|3.21
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.81
|1.87
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|896.3
|905.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.8
|62.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|154.05
|156.05
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.15
|24.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.79
|731.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.01
|76.71
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205.75
|207.75
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.01
|25.31
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.84
|305.59
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.06
|8.21