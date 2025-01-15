Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 15 January 2025

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw changes on January 15, 2025, in the open market.

On Wednesday, 1 USD is 278.95 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 286.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 342.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.05 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.7 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 278.95 for buying and 280.65 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.73.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.05 280.55
EUR Euro 286.75 289.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342.5 346
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.7 76.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.05 74.6
AUD Australian Dollar 172.75 175.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 37.76 38.16
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.28 61.88
NZD New Zealand Dollar 152.73 154.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 23.97 24.27
OMR Omani Riyal 723 731.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 300.65 303.4
THB Thai Baht 7.87 8.02
