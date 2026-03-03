BISP Kafalat quarterly installment amount increased

LAHORE – The federal government has announced an increase in the quarterly grant under the Benazir Kafalat Program, which is part of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The grant amount for this quarter has been raised from Rs13,500 to Rs14,500 for eligible women. This increase will directly benefit millions of registered women under the program.

It is recalled that last year, the government had also raised the quarterly aid by Rs2,000, increasing the amount from Rs10,500 to Rs13,500.

The recent increment is aimed at alleviating the economic challenges faced by deserving women, especially in light of rising inflation, and providing them with some relief in managing household expenses.

Authorities emphasized that this increase is part of ongoing efforts to support economically vulnerable sections of society, particularly women, and enhance their financial stability.

The “Benazir Kafaalat Programme” is the core programme of BISP. It was initiated in the year 2008. Since inception, the Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer programme in Pakistan’s history.

Short term objective of the programme was to cushion against negative effects of slow economic growth, food crisis and inflation on the poor, particularly women, through provision of cash assistance to eligible families.

The long term objective of programme was to eradicate extreme and chronic poverty, along with women empowerment, as set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).