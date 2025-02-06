Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 6 Feb, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold prices remain at an all-time high at Rs299,600 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs.256,859 on February 6, 2025 Thursday.

22-karat gold was priced at 269,408 per tola, 21-karat gold at 257,162 and 18-karat gold at 220,425.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 6 Feb 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs299,600 10 Grams Rs256,859

Pakistan Gold prices