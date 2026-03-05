Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed join PCB Selection Panel after Aleem Dar’s exit

LAHORE – Major update for Pakistan Cricket as legendary former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed are taking new positions as selectors following resignation of Aleem Dar.

Aleem Dar, widely known for his umpiring record, reportedly walked away after feeling increasingly marginalised during committee meetings. Sources claim heated disagreements erupted over squad selections for the high-profile ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where Dar was firmly against the inclusion of star names such as Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and Usman Khan.

As per available information, the committee’s internal dynamics were equally dramatic. Former fast bowler Aqib Javed allegedly aligned closely with the views of ex-coach Mike Hesson, while former batter Asad Shafiq and Misbah-ul-Haq were perceived as more reserved during deliberations. Dar’s supporters argue that the lack of robust debate and differing opinions ultimately pushed the veteran official to step down.

The resignation comes only months after Dar joined panel in October 2024 as part of a wider restructuring. His brief tenure was intended to strengthen the selection process, yet the team’s disappointing performance at the tournament, where Pakistan failed to progress beyond the Super Eights following a rain-affected match against New Zealand and a defeat to England, alongside a heavy loss to India, sparked widespread criticism and calls for reform within the International Cricket Council and Pakistan’s cricket administration.

Dar’s exit is end of short but storied chapter in cricket history. Celebrated as record holder for officiating the most men’s international matches and having umpired in four World Cup finals, his exit raises questions about the challenges of governance and decision-making in modern cricket.