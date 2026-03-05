PM Shahbaz holds talks with Malaysia, Indonesia over Middle East crisis

ISLAMABAD – Amid rising tensions in the Middle East and Israeli attacks on Iran, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif continues to stay in touch with world leaders.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Prime Minister held phone calls on Thursday with the leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia.

During the call with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Shahbaz Sharif expressed deep concern over the ongoing tensions in the Middle East following Israeli attacks on Iran and attacks against fellow Gulf countries. He emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states as outlined in the UN Charter and international law, urging all parties to exercise restraint, end hostilities, and resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue.

Both leaders agreed that restoring peace and normalizing the situation is essential, achievable only through maximum restraint by all parties. They also agreed to work together and coordinate their positions on a consistent basis.

Shahbaz Sharif briefed Anwar Ibrahim on recent developments in Afghanistan, highlighting Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate terrorism and secure the country against extremist elements, both regionally and beyond. The leaders agreed to maintain close contact on matters of mutual interest.

Later, the Prime Minister spoke with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Prabowo Subianto) in a telephone call, during which both expressed deep concern over the escalating crisis in the Middle East. Shahbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Iran and the subsequent unfortunate attacks on other Gulf countries.

He updated President Widodo on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts with all Gulf countries in the context of the crisis. Both leaders agreed to jointly urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and emphasized sincere and serious measures to resolve issues through constructive dialogue and diplomacy.

During the call, the Prime Minister also briefed President Widodo on recent developments in Afghanistan, and both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days.