India’s Su-30MKI fighter jet reported missing after take-off from Assam

NEW DELHI – An Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter aircraft has been reported overdue after taking off from Jorhat in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, prompting an urgent search and rescue operation by military authorities.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the development on Thursday, stating that the aircraft lost contact with ground control shortly after departure. According to an official update posted on social media platform X, the aircraft was last in communication with authorities at 7:42 pm local time.

Officials said the fighter jet had departed from Jorhat Air Force Station, a key base in Assam that supports air defence operations in India’s northeastern region.

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," the Air Force said in its statement.

Soon after the aircraft was declared overdue, the Indian Air Force initiated a search and rescue mission to determine the aircraft’s location and the status of its crew. Rescue teams, including air and ground units, were mobilised as part of the operation. Military authorities have not yet confirmed the number of personnel onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident.

Air Force officials said further details would be released once more information becomes available.

The Su-30MKI is one of the Indian Air Force’s primary frontline fighter aircraft and forms a critical component of the country’s aerial combat capability. Developed jointly by Russia’s Sukhoi design bureau and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the twin-engine, multi-role fighter is designed for long-range air superiority missions and ground attack operations.

The aircraft is widely deployed across multiple air bases in India and is equipped with advanced avionics, long-range weapon systems, and high manoeuvrability features that allow it to perform a variety of combat and surveillance missions. The platform has played a significant role in the Indian Air Force’s operational strategy for air defence, particularly in strategically sensitive regions including the country’s northern and eastern sectors.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the mission profile of the aircraft involved in Thursday’s incident or whether it was engaged in a routine training sortie at the time.