ISLAMABAD – Several missiles allegedly fired by United States and Israel slammed into two schools in Parand, just southwest of Tehran.

Reports in international media said the devastating strike sparked outrage and fears of widening conflict as civilians reportedly caught in the crossfire face destruction.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization has revealed grim new details of the humanitarian toll. According to its verification, 13 attacks on healthcare facilities in Iran and one in Lebanon have killed four medical workers and injured 25 others. Ambulances were damaged and hospitals suffered collateral damage, forcing the evacuation of at least one medical center in Tehran.

As accusations and denials fly, the international community watches with growing alarm, demanding accountability and an end to the spiraling violence. The human cost of the conflict is mounting, with schools, hospitals, and first responders now among the casualties.