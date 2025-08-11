Gold prices drop by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a significant decline on Monday in both international and domestic markets, reflecting a broader global trend.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold fell by $36 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,361. This drop in global rates impacted the local market as well, where a downward trend in gold prices continued on Monday.

According to local market reports, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs3,600, settling at Rs. 358,800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs3,086, reaching Rs. 307,613.

Silver prices also followed suit as the rate of per tola declined by Rs51, now priced at Rs4,013, while 10 grams of silver fell by Rs44 to Rs3,440.

Traders attribute the decline to fluctuations in global demand, currency movements, and profit-taking by investors.

Analysts expect the market to remain volatile in the coming days depending on international economic indicators and local buying trends.